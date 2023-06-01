The DeSantis attack on Trump that could stick

There’s a saying: If you ran into an asshole in the morning, you met an asshole. If you ran into assholes all day, you’re probably the asshole. And if you ran into them all day long in the White House that you personally ran…well, it’s an implication the DeSantis campaign is clearly thinking about.

The idea of Trump as a bystander president who delegated to the wrong people and then refused to be held accountable when they blew it is slowly seeping into the DeSantis campaign’s message.

Notably, it offers DeSantis a chance to reframe the Trump presidency as a disappointment without resorting to attacks that were strongly associated with Democrats during his time in office. The list of Trump’s self-described disaster staffers is so long and varied that almost any shortcoming can be attributed to them and attacked from the right.

DeSantis himself is still dancing around this idea, to some degree. The main focus so far is, ironically, someone who Trump did not appoint and may not have been able to easily fire: Dr. Anthony Fauci, who DeSantis said Trump “turned the country over to” at the start of the pandemic. Like the above examples, Trump had plenty of harsh things to say about him along the way — he called Fauci a “disaster” right before the 2020 election.

But DeSantis has also said he would fire FBI Director Chris Wray on “day one” and suggested past presidents have been too hands-off with DOJ, a frequent Trump target as he faces multiple investigations.

The Trump response showed the kinds of knots these attacks can lead to: The campaign highlighted DeSantis' support for Wray’s nomination in 2017 when he was Trump's own nominee.

“He appointed enemies hoping they’d love him,” John Cardillo, a prominent DeSantis backer online, tweeted. “They neutered him instead.”

DeSantis’ staff have also hinted at a “buck stops here” argument against Trump that emphasizes his failure to choose the right people and rein in the wrong ones.

“Who appointed the VP and HHS Secretary?” DeSantis’ rapid response aide Christina Pushaw tweeted after a conservative writer suggested they played a larger role in the administration's COVID-19 response — and deserved more blame — than Trump.