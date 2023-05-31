In Iowa, DeSantis saves his toughest Trump hits for the press

CLIVE, Iowa – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mocked Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling some of the former president’s criticism of him “ridiculous” and suggesting that his rival had “moved left” for political advantage.

“He used to say how great Florida was,” DeSantis told reporters at Eternity Church, after his first rally as a presidential candidate. “Hell, his whole family moved to Florida under my governorship!”

Moments earlier, at the first rally of his campaign, DeSantis had put a silencer on his friendly fire, opting to hone in largely on attacking Biden with Trump criticism that was mostly left implied. Republicans could lose the 2024 election, he said, if they got “distracted” from a “referendum on the failures of Joe Biden.” They needed to elect a two-term president — Trump would be limited to one — because “we could bring George Washington back and I don’t think he could fix it in one single term.” And a president should know “you do not empower somebody like [Dr. Anthony Fauci], you bring him into the office and you tell him to pack his bags.”

Facing reporters upstairs, DeSantis dropped the subtlety. Why did Trump not “remain true to America First principles” and consider giving amnesty for DREAMers? Why didn’t Trump tell him he was doing a “great job” after he signed a pile of conservative bills in Tallahassee? What was Trump thinking when he said that ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo handled COVID better than he did?

“Do you want Cuomo or do you want free Florida?” DeSantis asked. “If we just decided the caucuses on that I would be happy with that verdict by Iowa voters.”

DeSantis said that he’d held his criticism of Trump when they differed previously, because his rival was in the White House and under attack from the left. He did not hold it back in Iowa.

“I don’t need someone to give me a list to know what a conservative justice looks like,” he said, a reference to Trump picking judges from a list prepared by activists.

And on the debt limit, DeSantis pointed out that he opposed the deal between the White House and House Republicans, while Trump was quiet.

“Are you leading from the front?” he asked. “Or are you waiting for polls to tell you what position to take?”