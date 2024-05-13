J.D. Vance visits Trump trial, Tim Scott may be next. Is this the new VP test?

Donald Trump arrived at the Manhattan courthouse on Monday with his usual entourage — and a notable addition: J.D. Vance, a close ally widely seen as being on the vice presidential shortlist.

Vance isn’t the only one eyeing the trial who’s seen as a potential running mate: Sen. Tim Scott’s team, after Sen. Rick Scott dropped by the trial last week, had discussions about going to the courthouse to show support, according to one person familiar with the situation.

While it’s unclear whether Scott will ultimately attend (he will be in New York on Tuesday night for a Trump fundraiser), the conversations, and Vance’s appearance, reflect the way the trial is emerging as yet another litmus test for would-be running mates.

AD

Vance’s appearance, one person close to him said, wasn’t politically motivated, but it clearly could boost his odds, especially given he was the first prominent member of the VP shortlist to make the trip. He’s also live-tweeting the proceedings with posts that sound likely to please a certain reader: One contrasts the splendor of Trump Tower with the “dingy” courtroom, for example, and accuses the DA of engaging in “psychological torture.”