Elizabeth Holmes is now in prison

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of blood-testing startup Theranos, began serving her 11-year prison sentence on Tuesday, after several attempts to delay her time in jail, The Associated Press reported.

The 39-year-old was convicted in January 2022 of defrauding patients and investors with claims that her new technology could trace serious diseases with just a few drops of blood. She is set to serve her sentence at a federal minimum-security, women’s prison camp in Texas.