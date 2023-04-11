Elizabeth Holmes can't stay at home while appealing conviction, judge rules

U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila ruled that Holmes was not in danger to the community or likely to flee, but that the court was “unable to find that she has raised a ‘substantial question of law or fact’ that if ‘determined favorably to [her] on appeal’” would result in a reversal or new trial.

Holmes, who is the founder of the now-defunct biotech firm Theranos, had previously argued to stay out of prison, saying that she had “two very young children” to be with, according to court documents cited by multiple outlets.

The 39-year-old has been found guilty of defrauding patients and investors. In November 2022, she was sentenced to 11 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.