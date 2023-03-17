Elizabeth Holmes is asking a judge to delay her prison sentence

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of biotech startup Theranos who was found guilty of defrauding patients and investors, is fighting to stay out of prison in order to overturn her conviction just weeks after giving birth to her second child.

During a hearing Friday, Holmes, 39, and her attorneys attempted to persuade U.S. District Judge Edward Davila to allow her to delay the start of her 11-year prison sentence for which she is scheduled to surrender on April 27.

The judge said he would not issue his decision until the first week of April.

It was Holmes' first appearance in the California court since giving birth to the child she was carrying at the time of her Nov. 18 sentencing.

Holmes is requesting to stay out of prison in order to appeal her conviction, with her attorneys saying that she has “two very young children” to be with, according to court documents cited my multiple outlets.