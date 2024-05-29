US set to discuss a new military communications channel with Beijing

The US and China will discuss potentially opening up another military communication channel between their respective top commanders responsible for the area around Taiwan when Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meets his Chinese counterpart, Dong Jun, later this week.

The possibility of creating a dialogue between the US Indo-Pacific Command and China’s Eastern Theater Command “will be an item of discussion in our meeting this week,” Pentagon spokesman Martin Meiners told Semafor. He said the department “will continue to engage in active discussions with [People’s Republic of China] counterparts about future engagements between defense and military officials at multiple levels.”

A new channel (the prospect of which was raised by a columnist in Foreign Policy earlier this week) would be the latest in a series of moves by Washington and Beijing to increase dialogue between their two militaries amid rising regional tensions. Indeed, Austin’s in-person meeting with Dong on the sidelines of the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore will be his first.

The US has raised concerns about China’s increasingly assertive behavior in the East and South China Seas, as well as its aggression toward Taiwan and clashes with the Philippines. Just last week, the Chinese military conducted large-scale drills around Taiwan following the inauguration of the self-governing island’s new president, Lai Ching-te.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington did not explicitly answer whether China wants the new dialogue but noted to Semafor that US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed in November 2023 to conduct “telephone conversations between theater commanders on the basis of equality and respect.”

“Recently, China and the United States have carried out a series of military exchanges,” embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu told Semafor. “China is willing to continue to work with the United States to implement relevant consensus.”