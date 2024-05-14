Biden hikes tariffs on $18 billion in Chinese goods

President Joe Biden will announce plans Tuesday to dramatically raise tariffs on Chinese-made electric cars and other high-tech goods, arguing that they are necessary to protect fledgling US industries from a flood of unfairly priced imports.

The tariffs cover $18 billion in goods in sectors where the Biden administration has focused billions in public investments. Administration officials described the tariffs as “targeted” and insisted they would not contribute to inflation.

Biden will lay out the plans during a speech at the White House Tuesday afternoon, as he girds for a reelection campaign against former President Donald Trump, who made tariffs on China a central focus of his economic policy while in the White House.

AD

“The president knows it is vital to invest in American manufacturing and workers and to enforce our trade laws to give our workers and businesses a fair chance to compete,” White House National Economic Council director Lael Brainard said on a call with reporters previewing the announcement. The moves, she added, would ensure that US investments “are not undercut by a flood of unfairly underpriced exports from China.”

The decision followed a lengthy review of tariffs put in place during the Trump administration undertaken by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai. Biden had already called for tripling tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum, but Tuesday’s actions are much broader. Biden is also maintaining the Trump-era tariffs, a senior Biden administration official said.