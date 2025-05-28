Nigeria’s Tinubu slows policy overhaul as he eyes reelection

The economic policy upheavals that have characterized Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s two years in power and sparked a deepening cost-of-living crisis are giving way to a less disruptive approach as the leader of Africa’s most populous country prepares for a likely reelection bid in 2027.

Late last week, members of Tinubu’s ruling All Progressives Congress party declared the president their sole candidate for the polls, ahead of his second anniversary on May 29. In Nigeria’s major cities, campaign posters for the 73-year-old hang on street lights alongside massive billboards canvassing “door-to-door” support ahead of elections that are still two years away. And Tinubu’s coalition is already growing: Two opposition governors from large oil-rich southern states defected to the ruling party in recent weeks.

The president’s apparent transition to election campaigning comes as Nigerians grapple with soaring costs of everyday items ever since Tinubu unexpectedly ended fuel subsidies and floated the naira currency upon taking office. The moves aimed to revive one of Africa’s largest economies and improve government efficiency — the subsidies cost Abuja $10 billion in 2022, surpassing the amount spent on health and education combined. But the ensuing five-fold surge in petrol prices and transportation costs raised the price of everything from food and farm feed to construction and rent, fueling anxiety among consumers and businesses.

Tinubu has slowed the shock therapy approach, while initial waves of unrest that saw labor unions threaten to strike have cooled. Nigeria’s inflation rate, calculated with a new formula since January, has steadied contrary to the rapid and steep rise of the first year. The central bank reshaped by Tinubu now generally holds the benchmark interest rate, after cranking it up multiple times last year.