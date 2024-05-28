South Africans prepare to decide ANC’s fate

JOHANNESBURG – The faces and slogans of South African political parties are plastered across street lights on the streets of Johannesburg.

The signs represent the final push in campaigns ahead of the country’s May 29 election. The vote is dominating conversations with South Africans gripped by a collective sense of excitement at the chance to have their say in the way their country is run.

Several polls predict the ruling African National Congress could fail to secure 50% of the 400 seats in the National Assembly. That would mean the ANC — which has held power for 30 years, since the end of apartheid — losing its parliamentary majority and being forced to form a coalition government with smaller parties.

The posters range from the literal to the poetic. “Vote EFF,” urges a poster for the left wing Economic Freedom Fighters, featuring its firebrand leader Julius Malema in his trademark red beret. The ruling party’s pitch is similarly straightforward: “Vote ANC” it says, with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s face against a background of black, green and gold to reflect the party’s colors.

The main opposition Democratic Alliance, takes a different approach that eschews photographs in favor of a simple message that presents the election as an opportunity to save the country: “A strong DA can rescue SA.”

Those parties and many others – such as MK and Action SA – are contemplating the possibility that they could find themselves in some form of coalition.