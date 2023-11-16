Water crisis: Lessons from South Africa

South Africa’s director-general of water & sanitation Dr. Sean Phillips painted a dire picture of the country’s efforts to meet its constitutional mandate to provide clean water to all its people. “For the people in Johannesburg now who are experiencing disruptions in their water supply, it is a crisis.”

The pivot to optimism we expected was not forthcoming as he sees the failures adding up across the country. “If you look at the results now compared to 10 years ago, you can see there’s a decline. Both in the performance of the wastewater treatment systems, and in the performance of the drinking water systems.”

His department has gone on the offensive, blanketing South African media to make sure the public knows they’re taking the problem seriously, and as the nation’s water regulator, bringing charges against municipalities who aren’t delivering reliable water to the public.

Residents aren’t convinced.

Myra just turned 82 the day before, and was indignant to be carrying water home from a tanker. “Two, three years ago we used to have water, we used to have electricity. No problem. And suddenly, boom, nothing.” She has a simple question for the government. “We were told that it’s not that we don’t have water because our dams are full,” she told us. “So, why isn’t the water being pumped in? What is the reason?”

Why, in the economic capital of South Africa, hasn’t her neighborhood – and many others – had running water in months? The resulting blame game features a distinctly circular feel, but adds up to lower water pressure, which can affect higher-lying neighborhoods.

But there’s a broader failure unfolding.

“We’ve gone from about 50% access to water supply infrastructure, at the end of Apartheid, to over 90% now, which is a major achievement,” Dr. Phillips told Semafor. “The problem is reliability has gone in the opposite direction. So reliability has gone from 90 percent down to about 60%.”