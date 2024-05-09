Why South Africa’s ex-President Jacob Zuma could be ‘kingmaker’ in general election

Former South African President Jacob Zuma is unlikely to become the country’s next president after the May 29 election — but he may decide who will.

The African National Congress, which has held power in South Africa since the end of apartheid in 1994, has slipped in the polls, plagued by scandals and a suffering economy. Last year Zuma split with the ANC and created the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party), which analysts say could hold the balance of power if the election results deliver a coalition government.