Ron DeSantis gambled on Elon Musk and went bust

There’s no sugarcoating the first leg of DeSantis’s launch: It was a train wreck.

Worse, it was a wholly predictable one. The governor was explicitly warned by many political observers ahead of the event that he risked ceding the spotlight to Musk on a buggy platform few Americans had experience using — and that’s exactly what happened, all on the most important day of his political career to date.

It was, one unaffiliated Republican strategist said, a textbook example of Roger Ailes’ “Orchestra Pit Theory,” which the late Fox News chairman detailed in a 1988 interview: The candidate who “falls in the orchestra pit” will always lead the evening broadcasts, no matter what substantive news happens at the same forum.

“The event was over before it started,” they added.

DeSantis donors, invited to the Four Seasons in Miami for a two-day launch event, gathered for a cocktail reception during the Twitter event, listening in via an audio feed from the ballroom.

“I was surprised that Elon hadn’t failure-tested this before such an important announcement,” a donor in the room said, though they maintained that the sentiment at the cocktail hour was that it was a “non issue” for them.

It was, however, one bad day. So what did DeSantis have to say that we’ll be hearing throughout the rest of his campaign?

His remarks across his Twitter and Fox appearances were largely consistent with what he’s been teasing for months, emphasizing his electability and success in delivering conservative victories in what was until-recently an iconic swing state. In recent weeks, he’s signed a 6-week abortion ban and continued to battle Disney over the company’s criticism of a law he signed restricting discussions and material related to gender and sexuality in the classroom.

“All the things that we believe as Republicans, or as conservatives...we’ve been able to take those values ands those principles and actually turn them into reality,” he said on Fox News. “Every single day we put up big wins on the board, but we're doing that while also enjoying major political success.”

There was no big pivot to the much-anticipated direct attack on Donald Trump. But the policy themes that he returned to most all emphasized his ability to get things done on issues where Trump, left unsaid, had failed.

He pledged to declare a “national emergency” and shut down the border quickly by reinstating many of Trump’s policies and completing a wall. He also repeatedly emphasized his plans to uproot the federal bureaucracy at every level, a.k.a. the “deep state” Trump frequently railed against. Among other plans, he said he would fire FBI director Chris Wray — a Trump appointee — on day one. He claimed he could find "different leverage points under Article II” of the Constitution to bring rogue departments to heel.

“These agencies are totally out of control,” he said during his Twitter event. “There’s no accountability and we are going to bring that in a big way.”

There was also plenty of discussion around the “anti-woke” politics that are more DeSantis’ natural language than Trump’s.

"The woke mind virus is basically a form of cultural Marxism,” DeSantis said on Fox News. “At the end of the day it's an attack on the truth. And because it's a war on truth, I think we have no choice but to wage a war on woke."

It’s still a critical question for DeSantis whether this kind of talk will resonate with average voters, or whether the frequent references on Wednesday to acronyms like “DEI” and “ESG” will seem confusing to anyone but hardcore conservatives.

But that challenge starts later, when he can get his message out at all without a server crash or chorus of mocking pundits drowning it out.