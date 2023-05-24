Ron DeSantis’ extremely online campaign launch: Yea or nay?

Based on a quick survey of veteran politicos, DeSantis’ Twitter plans were polarizing. There were no shortage of voices calling it a stroke of genius, a disastrous self-own, and some who saw the potential for both.

First the obvious upside: It’s the world’s (sometimes) richest man. He’s a DeSantis fan and rapidly moving hard right on culture war issues. Plus, he has a large, similarly-minded online following all his own. Why not cultivate his support, politically and possibly financially?

AD

At least one Democrat saw some savviness to the move, which gives DeSantis a chance to make his pitch to the kinds of “hyperpartisan” online political junkies who are going to be most involved in campaigns early on in the process.

“From a tactical standpoint, I understand what he’s trying to do and it makes sense,” Democratic strategist Rodell Mollineau told Semafor. “He’s not losing the Fox News primary. He’s losing the activist primary and having this rollout on Twitter could be advantageous to reaching some of those voices.”

Some also saw the move as a smart way to draw outsized attention to his rollout by adding some novelty that his rivals couldn’t match — especially heading into a holiday weekend when political interest is often waning. Reporters still live on Twitter and love talking about it, as evidenced by the article you’re reading.

“Having Elon part of it certainly makes a statement,” Republican strategist Ford O’Connell said. “That said, the folks DeSantis needs in the GOP primary are not creatures of Twitter, so it will be interesting to see what the reviews are in conservative media outside of Twitter after the event.”

But then there are the downsides.

AD

So much of Trump-era Republican politics have been about demonstrating who’s the Alpha, and Trump has tried to humiliate DeSantis at every turn by portraying him as an unlikeable hanger-on. The Twitter team-up risks introducing the governor to voters as the Beta to a brighter conservative star who will also generate plenty of distracting coverage about what the event means for his own grand ambitions in media, business, and politics.

“Elon is more powerful, interesting and wealthy than Ron,” one unaffiliated Republican strategist said. “Sitting next to Musk risks looking like a junior varsity player from the jump — the exact diminished image Ron is trying to shake.”

The strategist added they were perplexed why DeSantis didn’t do the same plan in reverse — launch with a big in-person event and then give his first exclusive interview to Musk.

“It’s definitely risky,” another GOP strategist said, also citing Musk’s propensity to soak up attention.

There were also plenty of critics arguing that DeSantis was leaning into his worst instincts by appealing to an online minority who obsess over daily culture wars, but have little connection to more offline voters’ concerns.

AD

“This announcement is a symptom of thinking random conservative Twitter personalities are the GOP base,” said one Republican strategist working with a rival campaign.

And then there was the presentation component. It’s an audio format on a website most Americans don’t use, where the candidate — whose every recent interaction is scrutinized for awkwardness — will be a tiny circular avatar in conversation with an unpredictable billionaire who is often mocked on a similar basis.

“I couldn't think of a more terrible way to spend my time than watching two socially awkward introverts talk about themselves,” one GOP strategist on a rival campaign said.