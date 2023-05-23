DeSantis will announce his 2024 bid on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk

Tomorrow’s announcement follows weeks of speculation as to when the Florida governor planned to officially hop into the race. He’s currently trailing Trump in national polls, and the former president’s campaign team has been focused on trying to kneecap DeSantis’ presidential bid before it begins.

DeSantis’ upcoming announcement coincides with a two-day donor event he’s hosting in Miami, and he plans to hit the ground running with visits to early voting states next week.

He’ll also appear on “Fox News Tonight” with host Trey Gowdy shortly after the announcement on Wednesday, according to the network.