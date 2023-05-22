‘Grievance or greatness?’ Tim Scott makes his pitch for president

As we’ve reported before, Scott faces a steep uphill battle for the presidency. He’s polling around 2% nationally, and trails Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis in his home state, where fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley — who appointed him to his Senate seat – has been campaigning for months.

Scott's talent is not in doubt and he’s found a warm reception from conservative audiences in the run-up to his launch, where he’s pitched his up-by-the-bootstraps biography and unabashed patriotism as an antidote to complaints on the left about systemic racism. As one Trump ally texted after his event: “Tim Scott doesn’t have to write ‘Be Likeable’ at the top of his notepad.”

For now, though, he seems to be operating in an interesting and delicate position: As a safe haven of sorts for notable politicians and donors who aren’t fans of Trump, but aren’t yet sold on DeSantis, who currently sits in far second from Trump.

Former Gov. Mark Sanford, who represented Scott’s old Charleston-based seat in Congress, said he’d shown up to support the senator “along with a lot of other people” who found him inspiring.

“I think there are a lot of people who are worried about what's become of the party, and the way that we communicate,” said Sanford.

His strong popularity in the Senate gives him a credible base of potential endorsements, starting with Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., who praised Scott’s work on the GOP’s 2017 tax cut law and said he’d bring “boundless optimism” into the race.

“I don’t know about you,” said Thune, “but I think our country is ready to be inspired again.”

He also enters the race with a $22 million war chest and plenty of friends to add to it who he’s cultivated after years in the spotlight as a rising star inside the party.

“Larry Ellison is here today,” Scott said from the stage, acknowledging the Oracle co-founder who’s expected to play a major role funding his campaign from the sidelines. “I am lucky to have so many mentors in the house.”

Some of that money is already going to use: Scott appeared via video at the South Carolina GOP’s convention on Saturday, and the pro-Scott super PAC Trust in the Mission sponsored a delegate breakfast. Haley had no presence at the annual convention, which Vivek Ramaswamy was the only presidential candidate to appear at in person, and where state chairman Drew McKissick fended off two MAGA challengers to retain his position.

Voters at Scott’s speech on Monday cited topics like his “faith-based platform” and positive conservative record as a lawmaker as reasons for their interest. As is common at events this early, many remained undecided about their official vote for president, but were interested in Scott as a viable alternative to the two frontrunners. Others were diehard Scott fans, arguing that he’s the only choice for office.

“He's one of the most inspiring men I've ever met. He's one of the smartest men I've ever met. He’s one of the most courageous and authentic men I've ever met,” said Tim Taylor, 53, who described himself as a friend of Scott’s for 25 years. “He’s assaulted all day long because he breaks with the narrative: An African-American man in what's ostensibly supposed to be just a white tribe.”

While Scott’s team has swiftly shut down any speculation that he might be running for a vice president slot (theories that have also been raised regarding some of Scott’s opponents), some attendees also told Semafor that they’d love to see the South Carolina lawmaker in that role.

“I think a Trump/Tim Scott ticket would be excellent, because I think Tim Scott could bring to the ticket a little more palatable public speaking,” Deetz Orlowski, a founding member of the Horry County Conservative Alliance, told Semafor.

Michael Creel, 49, said that he’d been a fan of Scott since his 2010 campaign for Congress, and called him a “viable vice president nominee” who’d make a good pairing with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “He’s got a great record, and has a lot of depth in his thinking.”

Haley, he said, wasn’t “really on the radar.”