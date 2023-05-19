Tim Scott is officially running for president. Here’s his theory of the case.

Tim Scott’s officially running for president, filing paperwork with the FEC on Friday and kicking off a process that started with a landslide November re-election that left him with nearly $22 million in the bank.

Scott’s facing an uphill battle and is currently polling at around 2% nationally. He’s also trailed Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis in polling of his own state’s early primary, where former governor Nikki Haley has been competing for home field advantage.

But his team sees a clear path to victory for the current underdog, arguing in part that he is the best messenger of the 2024 presidential candidates, that he’s the most consistently conservative of the bunch, and that he’s already compiled the resources and infrastructure needed to be successful.

“We are the land of opportunity, not the land of oppression,” Scott told reporters in Iowa last month, sketching out the basics of his message to GOP voters.

Senior campaign officials on Scott’s team cited his record as a lawmaker as well as his high rankings from notable interest groups like the NRA as examples of his willingness to push forward conservative agendas. After his official announcement event on Monday, Scott plans to hit the ground running, with stops in Iowa and New Hampshire.

As for how he plans to beat Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis? His team is optimistic, and senior officials argued that he’s the candidate who will be seen as both garnering wins on important issues for the base and beating the Democrats on Election Day. They also plan to lean heavily on his background, rising from poverty to the U.S. Senate, and said that they found during his short exploratory committee that this type of messaging was resonating with voters across the country.