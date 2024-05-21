Trump might be hoping for a mistrial as hush-money case winds down

Donald Trump declined to testify Tuesday as his hush-money trial in New York entered its final phase. Closing arguments are expected to begin next week in the first ever criminal trial of a former US president and the only one of Trump’s four criminal cases to be prosecuted before November’s presidential election.

The prosecution’s star witness and Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen testified that Trump was directly involved in falsifying business records to reimburse him for a $130,000 payment made to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels quiet about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump and protect him ahead of the 2016 election. Trump faces 34 felony charges in the case.