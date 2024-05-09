As the hush-money trial continues, Trump’s allies step up to say what he can’t

Stormy Daniels finally left the stand on Thursday after more than seven hours of questioning and stirring testimony that rattled the defense in Donald Trump’s hush-money trial. Daniels’ answers caused some in the jury to look away and the former president to curse audibly, according to the court transcript.

The adult film actor’s alleged sexual encounter with Trump and its aftermath is at the center of the narrative the Manhattan prosecutors have woven about Trump’s criminal charges of falsifying business records to cover up hush-money payments in service of influencing the 2016 presidential election. Ahead of the election, Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to keep silent about her allegations. Trump has denied ever having any kind of relationship with Daniels.

But the unfolding drama is not over: Trump’s legal team moved for a mistrial on Thursday, their second attempt, and a growing number of Trump allies are coming to court to speak up while the usually loquacious former president remains under a gag order.