Former fixer Michael Cohen testifies he committed crimes ‘on behalf’ of Trump at hush-money trial

In his second day of testimony at Donald Trump’s criminal trial, former ally Michael Cohen said he committed several federal crimes to protect Trump, including lying to Congress “out of loyalty.” He also lied about the true nature of the hush-money payments at the center of the trial, he told the jury — that is, until he decided he could not lie any more, he said.

Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney and right-hand-man, also testified that the former president was directly involved in falsifying business records to reimburse him for a $130,000 payment — made to keep porn star Stormy Daniels quiet about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump and protect him ahead of the 2016 election.

Cohen’s testimony is vital to the prosecution’s allegations that Trump didn’t just falsify business records to conceal the payments, but did so as part of a broader conspiracy to get himself elected president in 2016.

Cohen, who will be the prosecution’s final witness, offers perhaps the most direct evidence to suggest Trump knew about the scheme and falsified the documents with that knowledge — the former president has repeatedly denied the allegations. The defense began a fiery cross-examination of Cohen on Tuesday, which will resume on Thursday.

As crucial as the disbarred attorney is to the prosecution, he is a star witness with a credibility problem. Prosecutors sought to get ahead of Trump’s defense cross-examination by airing Cohen’s dirty laundry themselves, but it’s a risky legal strategy.