Meta begins layoffs amid rising AI angst

Meta began laying off thousands of workers on Wednesday, with plans to axe 10% of its staff to offset AI costs, and move another 7,000 into AI-focused roles.

The market may respond positively when tech companies cite AI for layoffs — Meta’s shares went up Wednesday — but the industry-wide AI pivot is stoking angst among the public, particularly young people entering a tough job market.

Speakers have been booed for mentioning AI in US graduation speeches.

AI is rapidly advancing, and the growing backlash against it is also “all but unprecedented in its speed,” The Wall Street Journal wrote.

One reason is that Americans “know our government is too sclerotic to handle [AI],” a New York Times columnist argued.