South Africa’s rail network opens to 11 private firms

South Africa granted 11 private companies permission to operate trains on the national rail network for the first time in more than a century, a move aimed at boosting mineral exports and easing financial pressure on state-owned Transnet after years of operational crisis.

Transnet’s sprawling collection of railways, ports, and pipelines have made it a critical player in Africa’s biggest economy. But more than a decade of decay and corruption scandals have created an infrastructure chokepoint.

South Africa hopes the new approach — which allows private companies to run the national network under a regulated slot system — will reverse that decline. Transnet officials called it a “game changer,” allowing operators such as Geneva-based shipping firm MSC and Africa’s largest shipping company Grindrod to respond to growing global demand for the continent’s raw materials.