Exclusive / South Africa’s Transnet in critical loan talks

South Africa’s state-owned freight company Transnet is asking lenders to relax financial tests on loans as it prepares to roll over $200 million-plus in debt in planned refinancing this year, it told Semafor.

The move would offer government sovereign guarantees to replace some commercial safeguards — “loan covenants” in corporate finance parlance — jacking up fiscal exposure and raising fresh questions about whether the company’s liquidity squeeze could force state support.

Transnet, which moves bulk exports in Africa’s most industrialized economy and runs key ports and pipelines, is contending with a nearly $2.6 billion debt pile. It is another wildcard in the national budget announced by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana late last month that is already strained after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran which tightened markets and pushed up fuel costs.

The company, the backbone of mining exports in the resource-rich country thanks to its sprawling rail, port, and pipeline network, confirmed Semafor’s reporting based on a source with knowledge of the matter, saying it was revising the rules on loans, and how these loans are priced.

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It argued that lenders should look to the government’s sovereign guarantees rather than the company’s finances, which are strained by ageing rail infrastructure, rolling stock shortages, and theft.

As part of efforts to keep interest payments contained, which swallow about half of its core earnings, or EBITDA, Transnet told Semafor that it was preparing to roll over borrowings worth as much as $230 million this year.

Transnet must move more freight to stabilize its finances, but operational problems are holding it back, Songezo Zibi, chair of the South African parliament’s public finances committee, told Semafor. A dispute with a Chinese locomotive supplier has left many trains idle, and Zibi said the company could remain “stuck in the same place for a long time.”

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“Transnet has a liquidity problem,” he added. “Meeting its obligations will require some form of capital injection.”

His comments put a spotlight on Godongwana. Since 2023, the government guarantees for Transnet have risen more than fourfold with the hope that the company will turn its fortunes around.