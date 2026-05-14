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China to purchase 200 Boeing jets, Trump says

May 14, 2026, 6:32pm EDT
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Boeing logo on facility in Renton, Washington
Genna Martin/Reuters

China agreed to buy 200 Boeing jets, US President Donald Trump said Thursday, one of the first major deals to come out of the Beijing summit.

While the Boeing order was expected, analysts are also watching for a possible breakthrough to unlock sales of high-powered Nvidia chips to 10 Chinese firms, and officials are reportedly working on a way to fast-track regulatory approval for Chinese investments into “non-sensitive” US companies.

While both countries may be keen to boost declining Chinese investments in the US, the world should “be very skeptical about how much got tangibly agreed to this week,” Semafor’s Morgan Chalfant wrote: Neither has a great track record of following up on trade commitments. “The main product of this China trip is… pomp and circumstance.

Chart showing annual Chinese investment in US
J.D. Capelouto
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