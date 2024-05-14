Global elections twist government M&A reviews

Two American companies have pending deals to be sold to foreign buyers hailing from US allies. Only one has run into the national-security buzzsaw — and it isn’t the provider of encrypted satellite communications systems.

No political outcry or Pentagon rumbling followed the merger, announced two weeks ago, of Luxembourg-based SES and Intelsat, a Virginia-headquartered company whose satellites carry transmissions for the Air Force and the Army. Meanwhile, the sale of US Steel to Japan’s Nippon Steel has become a political lightning rod, with candidate photo-ops in front of unionized factories and a rare comment from the president hinting he’ll block the deal if it gets to his desk.

Welcome to election-year M&A.

Corporate dealmaking is always a political affair, but the 2024 election has raised the rewards for candidates who can seize on hot-button economic issues that could help them at the ballot box and make the road toward a sealed deal harder.

Some of the year’s biggest mergers are being tripped up by politicians preening for voters and riding a broader wave of economic protectionism that has accelerated since the pandemic. This morning, President Joe Biden announced a wave of new tariffs on electric cars, semiconductors, solar cells, critical minerals, medical devices, construction cranes, and other goods from China.

Nippon Steel has basically hung its hopes on after the November election. An executive this week predicted a “calmer discussion once the political leverage” of the United Steelworkers union, whose endorsement in the key voter state of Pennsylvania can make or break a race, “is gone.” But both Biden and Donald Trump have vowed to block the deal, and key constituencies who don’t often agree with each other — J.D. Vance and Sherrod Brown, steelworkers and environmentalists — all oppose the deal for their own reasons.

It’s not just the US; half of the world’s population will vote in a national election this year, and all politics are local. BHP’s proposed takeover of Anglo American faces major government pushback in South Africa, whose president is in a reelection race so tight that he’s paused power cuts. That deal is also in the political crosshairs in Botswana and likely Brazil, where settlement talks over a deadly 2015 dam collapse at a mine have now turned to executive bonus bashing, a dependable campaign issue anywhere.

Spain’s government opposes BBVA’s hostile bid for Sabadell, which would unite the country’s second- and fourth-biggest banks. “We have the last word,” Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said in an interview with Spanish television. And French President Emmanuel Macron this week hung a for-sale sign around his country’s banks, saying that Europe needs to get over its parochialism to compete with the US and China.