FTC clears Exxon-Pioneer deal but with board twist

U.S. regulators cleared the way for Exxon’s $60 billion takeover of Pioneer, people familiar with the matter said, but with an unusual requirement: that the Pioneer CEO who orchestrated the deal not sit on the combined company’s board.

The twist stems from concerns about price-fixing lawsuits accusing Pioneer and Scott Sheffield, who retired as CEO at the end of last year, of colluding with OPEC to raise gas prices on Americans, the people said.

The Federal Trade Commission has uncovered additional information about Sheffield’s alleged dealings in the gasoline market, the people said.

This story is developing.