Republican senator asks for more tariffs

Lots of Republicans want President Donald Trump to rein in his tariffs to avoid potential economic calamity. Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, is asking the Trump administration to expand them to boost the economy, at least when it comes to products using foreign steel.

The Ohio Republican wrote to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick this morning asking the administration “to extend the section 232 tariffs on steel derivatives to cover the full value of imported steel-containing appliances,” according to a letter first shared with Semafor.

Moreno argues that major home appliances made with foreign steel are being imported with low duties — hurting US manufacturers as a result.

“Taking action against these imports would benefit many US industries, including companies in Ohio like Whirlpool, and lead to more good jobs, more consumption of U.S. steel, and a positive ripple effect through our economy,” Moreno writes.