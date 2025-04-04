How Thune is steering Republicans through Trump’s tariff turbulence

This is not exactly what John Thune had in mind when he became Senate majority leader: Trying to hold his Republicans together on President Donald Trump’s tax and border agenda as a tariff storm deluges the US economy.

Thune took power in January with his own plan to get things done for Trump. He favored a two-bill approach designed to unite the GOP around border security and then figure out tax cuts later, a path that lost out to a complicated megabill.

As an ag-state Republican, Thune also has own views on tariffs — he’s not a huge fan of them. But he largely suppressed criticism this week of Trump’s tariffs, giving the president space to negotiate and projecting hopes that the resulting economic pain is only temporary.

AD

“I can’t imagine how hard his job is,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who met with Thune on Thursday. “One of the things about Leader Thune is, he will sit down and listen to his folks … so it’s not as if I feel I’m not being heard.”

Murkowski felt heard enough to vote with her party to advance the Republican budget — no small feat, given the Alaskan’s opposition to its prospective Medicaid cuts and her questions about how the House and Senate will reconcile their opposing views. And during the most tumultuous week since Trump became president, Thune’s budget breakthrough didn’t make as many headlines as it otherwise might have.

The lowlight of his week was probably losing four GOP senators to a rebuke of Trump’s Canada tariffs, though that number belied how broadly worried Republicans are about global trade. The genial Thune acknowledged to Semafor that it was a “tough week” to navigate.

AD

“We had some work to do. And we eventually got there,” Thune said of a budget vote that ended up only losing Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. He added that the tariffs are “separate” from the rest of the agenda, “but obviously that’s an issue that’s on everybody’s mind.”

Thune’s election to succeed Mitch McConnell last year was a predictable ascension of the No. 2. Yet the stylistic changes are clear; Thune is more conciliatory than the famously ruthless McConnell.

Even as the rank-and-file grew impatient, the new majority leader spent weeks listening to his GOP colleagues before finally taking the next step in Trump’s agenda. It proved effective in corralling recalcitrant moderates and conservatives alike.

AD

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, told Semafor she talked to Thune several times about the House GOP’s proposal, which could result in significant Medicaid cuts.

“It’s been a very difficult week, obviously, with very contentious issues. But Sen. Thune understands that we come from different states with different perspectives and he respects that,” she said.