Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Business newsletter icon
From Semafor Business
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

Who is, and isn’t, accompanying Trump to China

May 12, 2026, 2:22pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Trump and Xi Jinping during a meeting in October 2025. Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo/Reuters. Banner credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty.

More than a dozen CEOs will accompany President Donald Trump to Beijing this week. More noteworthy than who’s making the trip is who isn’t.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who was on an early draft of the White House’s invite list that Semafor reported on last week, won’t be there. The Trump administration has signaled that Huang was left off the list because chips aren’t on the formal agenda alongside the Boeings and the beans, but it’s worth noting that the fine line Nvidia is walking between the US and China has become a political liability that could distract from a trip that the White House is positioning foremost around relationship-building.

That’s why the folks coming along are generally viewed as neutral on China: Financial firms like Goldman Sachs and BlackRock, industrials like GE, telecom companies like Qualcomm (though, curiously, not Cisco, whose CEO begged off, citing the company’s earnings release), and Apple, which remains reliant on China despite years of shifting production across Asia.

“Big American business is far from unanimous,” Semafor’s Ben Smith writes, and those with stickier agendas — notably, US automakers who desperately want to keep China out of the US — won’t be coming along.

Liz Hoffman
AD