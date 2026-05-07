Exclusive / Trump administration plans to invite CEOs from Nvidia, Apple, Exxon on China trip

The Trump administration plans to invite CEOs from Nvidia, Apple, Exxon, Boeing, and other big companies to accompany the president on his trip to China next week, a person familiar with the matter said.

The list also includes executives from Qualcomm, Blackstone, Citigroup, and Visa, and is likely to grow in the coming days as CEOs jockey for invites.

Spokespeople for the White House and the companies didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and David Perdue, the US ambassador to China, have been suggesting attendees for the trip, other people familiar with the matter said. The president himself is stoking corporate FOMO with offhand comments to executives he’s met recently, suggesting he’ll see them in Beijing, one of the people said.

Still, expectations are low for specific deals beyond soybeans and Boeing jets. The focus, administration officials said, is more on building the relationship between Trump and Xi Jinping, and there’s likely to be less commercial fanfare than on past foreign trips, including to the Gulf last year.

Shelby Talcott and Rohan Goswami contributed to this report.