South Africa’s Ramaphosa turns to courts to stall impeachment

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged to challenge a decision by the country’s top court reviving an impeachment inquiry against him, shifting the fight from a hostile parliament to the courts and easing pressure on the country’s fragile coalition government.

His late-night televised announcement came days after South Africa’s Constitutional Court ordered lawmakers to restart scrutiny they halted when they binned a report that found evidence of wrongdoing in Ramaphosa’s handling of the 2020 theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala game farm.

Ramaphosa repeated his stance that he disagreed with the report’s reasoning, saying its findings were based on “hearsay allegations” and that “no evidence, let alone sufficient evidence, has been presented” to show he violated the constitution or the law. He said would challenge the report in court, rejecting calls from opposition parties such as the Economic Freedom Front (EFF) to resign, arguing that “to do so would be to give credence to a panel report that unfortunately has grave flaws.”

Parliament had already outlined steps to set up an impeachment committee to probe Ramaphosa further. His lawyers are expected to argue that lawmakers cannot move ahead with that process if the report they are meant to rely on is under legal challenge. They may also ask the courts to temporarily block the legislature from acting until the review is complete — a process that could stretch for months.

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