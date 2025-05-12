Looking for direction, Democrats consult pundits

In the wake of their loss to now-President Donald Trump, Democrats are increasingly seeking out answers from prominent figures in the media.

Last week, Axios reported that New York Times columnist and popular podcaster Ezra Klein was going to brief Democratic senators off the record at their annual retreat as the party seeks a path forward. Klein’s new book, Abundance — a policy manifesto that argues how restrictive governance has failed to improve infrastructure and reduce inequality — has become essential reading for Democrats as they grapple with their 2024 postmortem.

It wasn’t the first time since Trump’s victory that Democrats have turned to left-leaning pundits in the media for answers. At a donor retreat earlier this year hosted by the Democratic group American Bridge, a group of media figures mixed with donors, pollsters, historians, and political strategists to discuss the path forward.

AD

Per a copy of the schedule shared with Semafor, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was listed as a speaker at the event to discuss media, as was former anchor Katie Phang. Popular Substacker Matt Yglesias also spoke on a panel titled “How to Stop Losing the Culture Wars (and Campaigns).” Tim Miller moderated a panel with James Carville, as did his Bulwark colleague Bill Kristol. The New York Times reported earlier this year that Substackers Heather Cox Richardson and Jen Rubin were also in attendance.