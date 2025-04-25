Mixed Signals: Ezra Klein on Trump, Sanity, and Podcasting

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

Ezra Klein is on book tour – you may have heard his voice on some of your other favorite podcasts talking about Abundance. Today, Ben and Max also talk to the New York Times columnist and host… but, you won’t hear anything about the book (so, you’ll just have to buy it). Instead, they discuss what he’s learned about the media and podcasting through this latest tour, how the “abundance” framework might apply to media, and if Trump will go after the press next. They also discuss how he’s become a rare media celebrity for liberals, why his fans feel saner listening to him, and how that may not be a good thing.

Sign up for Semafor Media’s Sunday newsletter: https://www.semafor.com/newsletters/media

For more from Think with Google, check out ThinkwithGoogle.com.

Find us on X: @semaforben, @maxwelltani

If you have a tip or a comment, please email us mixedsignals@semafor.com