Democrats, influencers huddle for a new new media strategy

In the wake of their second loss to Donald Trump and the more explicit alignment between the president and the most popular podcasts in the country, Democrats have been on a monthslong party-wide effort to figure out how to regain credibility in digital, or at least develop their own network of friendly pundits and creators outside legacy media who can effectively deliver their message.

The private event at the Wharf was one of several efforts in recent days to shore up Democrats’ digital strategies post-inauguration. Earlier this week, dozens of lawmakers from the House and Senate Democratic caucuses participated in private briefings with Brian Tyler Cohen, a political influencer and the co-founder of Chorus, a Democratic digital group. The briefings laid out what Cohen described to Semafor as tips to help Democratic members better get their messages out on new media platforms. He presented the members with do’s and don’ts for short-form video and text, encouraging them to vastly increase the frequency of their posts and not overly workshop their online content. To make his point, Cohen noted that Elon Musk had posted or retweeted hundreds of posts that week alone. Cohen pointed to positive examples of congressional Democratic content that had performed well and resonated, such as a recent post in which Sen. Tim Kaine pushed back on Trump’s claims about how diversity efforts impacted air traffic safety. He also recommended a particular type of small microphone popular with online content creators that members and their staff should have for whenever they decide to post.

In the months since the election, Cohen’s group, Chorus, has repositioned itself and set up a digital quasi-assignment desk, where lawmakers on Capitol Hill and prominent Democrats elsewhere can connect directly on the backend with creators to facilitate one-on-one interviews or otherwise get their message out. Cohen told Semafor that after his briefing with Senate Democrats, several members, including Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, created new accounts on Threads and Bluesky and began connecting directly with nontraditional digital creators for livestreams and interviews intended to be cut into short-form video.

“A lot of these members of Congress understand the moment that we’re in,” Cohen told Semafor. “They’re recognizing where we are and are very quick to embrace the fact that you have a solution to fixing it. We’ve had a number of electeds meet with creators. That’s to their credit — they’re kind of learning the lessons that this election cycle taught us.”