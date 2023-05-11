Title 42 is expiring. Here’s what everyone wants to do about it.

Members of the House are expected to vote on H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act of 2023, this afternoon, following three hours of debate time.

It’s a Republican wishlist that reintroduces some Trump-era measures like finishing the Southern border wall and adding new asylum restrictions.

Within the Republican caucus, there’s a dispute over language around designating Mexican cartels foreign terrorist organizations. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas had opposed the provision and argued the designation would increase the influx of asylum seekers by giving people migrating to the country a new “credible fear” claim.

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, who insisted cartels be labeled FTOs, broke with the party on a procedural vote after the language on this topic was changed. “I'm not happy that it got watered down, especially when there was a gunfight along the border, you know, an hour and a half ago,” Gonzales told Semafor on Wednesday.

There also continues to be lingering trepidation about E-Verify, which some Republicans fear could create problems for the agriculture, hospitality, and service industries. Members expect a fix before an E-Verify mandate ever hits Biden’s desk. While this is a messaging bill and is expected to die in the Senate, sources in the Upper Chamber have told Semafor they believe it’s a good start for bipartisan negotiations.