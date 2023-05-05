Congress ditches immigration reform for border crackdowns as Title 42 expires

The latest high-profile effort to marry immigration reform and border security is looking like a bust, as centrist senators pivot to an enforcement-first approach.

Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz. and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who had worked on a deal to both extend the Title 42 removal program in some form and protect DREAMers, introduced legislation that would only authorize a modified version of Title 42 for two years. The border policy is set to expire on May 11 when the pandemic emergency declarations that authorized it end.

A Senate aide familiar with the immigration talks said bipartisan conversations will continue on the larger Sinema-Tillis framework proposed last year. But the news of a border-only option disheartened immigration advocates, who saw separating the issues as a capitulation to hardliners that would make it easier for Republicans to walk away from the rest of their proposal.

“They were negotiating on DREAM for months and they were close to a bill,” Kerri Talbot, deputy director of The Immigration Hub, told Semafor. “Frankly, I'm confused as to why they abandoned that approach and now we're going with such an ugly partisan approach that excludes DREAMers and that would destroy our asylum system.”

In a statement, Sinema framed the legislation, which is also backed by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas and Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., as a rescue plan ahead of what is expected to be a surge of new arrivals at the border this month.

“Despite our repeated calls, the Biden Administration failed to plan ahead and implement a realistic, workable plan,” she said. “Our legislation gives them more time to put a plan in place that will secure our border, protect Arizona communities on the frontlines of this crisis, and ensure migrants are treated fairly and humanely.”