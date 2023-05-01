The Republican border bill is in limbo over a crackdown on illegal workers

Before Republicans bring their border bill to the floor next week, they’ll need to agree on one last component: E-Verify.

As it stands, the combined border bill, to be named H.R. 2, would require businesses to check new hires with E-Verify, an online system currently used to confirm U.S. and foreign born employees’ work eligibility.

Industries that rely on seasonal workers fear mandatory E-Verify without a commensurate work authority program would destabilize the workforce, especially at a time of rock bottom unemployment rates that makes finding new labor harder. The farm, hospitality, and service sectors are all heavily reliant on immigrant workers.

“The ag industry would be crippled within a few weeks,” a Republican aide told Semafor should legislation pass with the current E-Verify structure.

Some members who represent rural farm districts want the mandate removed from the border bill or a carveout that would grandfather in the existing workforce. There’s concern throughout the conference that, unless addressed, Speaker Kevin McCarthy could lose the necessary votes to pass the bill on the floor.

Members are expected to debate the E-Verify piece this week. But there’s also still some consternation over language requesting the White House study whether to designate Mexican drug cartels a foreign terrorist organization, a popular idea among Republican presidential candidates.

Rep. Den Crenshaw, R- Texas told The Washington Examiner he favors “bigger penalties for cartels,” but is opposed to exploring the “terrorist” label because it could bolster legal claims for asylum seekers and give the Biden administration a stronger rationale to accept them. “You create an asylum claim for millions of people that are even close to these organizations,” he said.