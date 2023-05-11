Ethiopia's plan to go cashless runs into money problems

ADDIS ABABA — Long lines at gas stations aren't rare in the capital of Ethiopia; there are often shortages of fuel. But the lines two weeks ago weren’t fuel-related; they were cash-related.

A new government-mandated cashless payment system snarled traffic as drivers found themselves spending hours grappling with account activation, forgotten passwords, and system failures. And while drivers say the system has improved since then, it's still far from seamless.

Drivers and industry watchers Semafor Africa spoke with were also irritated by the government’s decision to push the use of telebirr, the mobile money platform run by the state-owned telecom giant Ethio Telecom, crowding out possible smaller rivals.