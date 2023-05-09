The House Republican border bill is moving forward with some issues unresolved

House Republicans are preparing to push through a border bill this week, despite misgivings from members about its impact on agriculture, service, and hospitality workers.

Leadership seems to be betting that Republicans are unlikely to vote down a border bill the week that Title 42 expires, especially one that’s almost certain to end up nowhere near President Biden’s desk. There’s still time for members to argue for a fix before any bipartisan bill emerges in talks with the Senate, which may also be a long shot.

“I would expect leadership to make public commitments about ensuring that [agriculture] is taken care of before anything becomes law,” a source familiar with the party’s conversations told Semafor.