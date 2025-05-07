Rivals, buddies, or future running mates? Trump stokes a Vance-Rubio competition

President Donald Trump gave JD Vance and Marco Rubio huge portfolios and has openly named both as his potential successors — putting two unlikely friends on a collision course for the GOP nomination in 2028.

Vance and Rubio aren’t exactly rivals; in fact, White House officials and people close to the vice president note he’s developed a close relationship with the secretary of state during their time together in the Senate and now in the Trump administration. Intentionally or not, though, the president is stoking future competition between the duo, and those around him are taking notice.

Both men are in charge of high-profile policy tasks, with Rubio recently claiming multiple positions in the administration, and are often seen by Trump’s side. On Tuesday — days after Trump mentioned Rubio, then Vance, as potential successors — the pair sat next to each other on the yellow couch in the Oval Office as the president met with Canada’s new prime minister.

“He just loves to stir the pot, doesn’t he?” Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., told Semafor of Trump’s dual boost for each man. “Rubio has the depth, but man, Vance seems to be picking it up fast, really fast. They’re both clearly on the short list, if they’re interested.”

Rubio’s rising fortunes, combined with Vance’s pole position, offer two distinct but not clashing previews of the post-Trump Republican Party: Vance is the heir to Trump’s most loyal base, and his Midwest heritage appeals to working-class voters, while Rubio’s blend of Trumpism and establishment bona fides could prove attractive to Hispanics and more moderate voters. Vance’s Ohio and Rubio’s Florida are both swing states that Trump turned red.

And despite both men’s years-old criticism of Trump, they are now essentially in lockstep with him on policy. That’s a positive sign for Trump’s allies, who are already wondering if anyone can truly inherit the MAGA movement after he leaves the White House.

In fact, one option that’s been whispered by multiple administration officials and allies is a Vance-Rubio ticket in 2028. (Though, as Trump said Sunday, it’s “far too early” to pick a definitive successor).

“The president really likes JD, and he’s very impressed with him,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. “But now that he’s around Marco a lot, I think he sees how capable he is.”

Administration officials, and those close to the White House, also recognize the reality behind Trump’s treatment of his possible heirs. His eventual endorsement will likely seal the deal in the party’s 2028 primary, if he makes one. For now, the president is content to sit back and watch — but not without stirring the pot a little.

“Vance is the first name and the most important name, because he’s vice president,” one person close to Trump told Semafor. “But none of us should ever forget that Marco Rubio has run for president, and thinks he should be president. I don’t think it should surprise anyone that Rubio thinks he could be president.”

Allies close to Vance say, given the two men’s friendship, they don’t see any scenario in which Rubio and Vance run against one another in 2028.

In a statement sent after publication of this story, White House communications director Steven Cheung said that Trump “has built the most impressive and most capable Administration in history.”

“Vice President Vance, Secretary Rubio, and the entire Cabinet are working tirelessly to implement the America First policies that Americans voted for, which has led to unprecedented successes in just four months,” he said.