Rubio’s responsibility grows

Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s star is rising inside President Donald Trump’s administration.

In addition to running the State Department, the onetime Trump critic-turned-ally is also serving as acting administrator for USAID, acting archivist, and now also Trump’s interim national security adviser.

That last title was added Thursday after Mike Waltz was ousted, and came as a surprise even to some of Rubio’s staff.

It’s unclear how Rubio plans to juggle four jobs (“insomnia is helpful,” one Trump ally joked) but it is a sign of Trump’s confidence in the former Florida senator.

He’s widely liked internally and is seen as being in lockstep with Trump on foreign policy — Trump even shifted responsibility for Venezuela talks to him in March. Now, Rubio is one of the president’s most trusted Cabinet members.