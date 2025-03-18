Republicans are already gaming out Vance’s 2028 odds

Vice President JD Vance has serious momentum behind him toward the 2028 GOP nomination. His strongest opponent so far isn’t a person — it’s time.

With three-plus years to go in President Donald Trump’s second term, there’s an increasing consensus that Vance, who first ran for office only in 2022, will be the party’s post-Trump standard-bearer. But several connected Republicans quietly shared a competing view: It’s simply too early to say Vance has locked down Trump’s mantle for 2028.

After all, Trump has always enjoyed competition.

One person close to the administration said that Vance still has to “prove himself.” Another White House official said simply that “it’s too early” to determine who the next MAGA leader is.

AD

“The logical conclusion is that it’s JD Vance. But I thought it was interesting the comment the president made about a month ago. ‘Well, not so fast,’” said one Senate Republican, referring to Trump’s avoidance of a public Vance endorsement last month.

Trump is in a unique position: He’s both at the peak of his power within the GOP and a lame duck. Vance is also not alone among ambitious young Republican politicians seeking to inherit Trump’s mantle. And the resulting tension is occasionally visible in public.

During a Monday night town hall on behalf of the GOP’s Wisconsin state judicial campaign, Donald Trump Jr. suggested Vance might not be the only option for the party’s next presidential nod.

AD

“We actually have an opportunity to have an incredible path beyond my father, whether it’s JD Vance or some of the other talent that we’ve curated, right?” Trump Jr. said.

MAGA activist Charlie Kirk’s quick response: “I think we like JD. … Don’t we like JD, everybody?”

The open discussion of Vance’s future is particularly notable given Trump’s recent remarks about the “very capable” vice president. While Trump tapped Vance as Republican National Committee finance chairman on Tuesday, his lack of direct support raised eyebrows across the party.

Inside the administration, Vance is well-liked, and officials insist there’s nothing to be read into Trump’s slight. Though Vance piled on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in front of the press, he’s often played the workhorse behind the scenes, tackling projects like the sale of TikTok while helping wrangle congressional Republicans to support Trump’s agenda.

AD

A group of younger, more populist Republicans are vocally advocating for Vance within the party as a future candidate who could cement the party’s realignment toward Trump. They argue Vance will win the nomination and likely steamroll over anyone who challenges him.

“JD Vance, to me, is the frontrunner. And the likely nominee in 2028,” said Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont. “Yes, it’s early in terms of his tenure as vice president. I think he’s earning the respect of the party and of the American people.”

Vance would almost certainly need to win a Trump endorsement to crowd out other rivals for 2028. The best way to win that nod will be to make Trump’s term as successful as possible by focusing on the job in front of him, rather than his future (which is how those close to Vance see it, too).

He’ll have plenty of distractions pulling at his attention, though — some of them possibly coming from Trump himself.

Vice President Mike Pence, for one, spent several years appearing to be in line to succeed Trump. Instead, their rift over Pence’s refusal to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election effectively ended the Hoosier’s run in Republican politics.

Vance boosters see little chance of a similar split happening this time around, given his and Trump’s current trajectory and harmony on big issues. Even so, nothing is impossible with Trump.