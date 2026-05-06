Energy shortfall ‘problem’ scuppers Kenya’s $1B Microsoft data center

A $1 billion geothermal energy-powered data center project in Kenya by Microsoft and UAE’s G42 is unlikely to go ahead after President William Ruto blamed inadequate power capacity for its stalling.

Ruto had announced plans for the huge facility during a state visit to Washington in May 2024. Orchestrated by the Biden administration, Microsoft and G42 originally promised to invest in the site ​​around 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Nairobi to provide government and business cloud services on the US tech giant’s Azure cloud computing platform. They said it would run on geothermal power — which accounts for around 40% of Kenya’s energy mix — a sustainable source of baseload power that was seen as an advantage.

Semafor reported last September that the once-hyped project had stalled, with developers yet to break ground and questions mounting on its future. Ruto, speaking to grassroots leaders in Nairobi last week, said Kenya was forced to reconsider the plans after learning that it would require a third of the country’s total installed capacity of around 3,000 megawatts. “To switch on that one data center, we would need to shut off power for half the country,” he said of the project. “That’s when I knew there was a problem.”

The Kenyan leader argued that it was necessary to raise Kenya’s energy capacity to 10,000MW by 2030 to support such projects. He used the data center as an example to justify his government’s controversial push to raise $38 billion for energy infrastructure and other major projects from the sale of government assets and crowding in private capital.