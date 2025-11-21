Kenya eyes new energy deals as power cuts intensify

Kenya’s government is fast-tracking new energy deals to shore up electricity supplies as its inability to meet power demands threatens growth in East Africa’s biggest economy and undermines industrialization plans.

A seven-year moratorium on the signing of new power purchase agreements was lifted as part of the drive to ramp up electricity access. The energy ministry is holding talks with 65 energy producers offering a combined capacity of 1,112 MW — nearly half of the country’s total current capacity. The majority of the producers are hydropower developers, with solar and geothermal also in the mix. A brief from the ministry confirmed that more meetings with these energy producers are lined up for November, with some of the negotiations having previously stalled due to the moratorium.

MPs voted to lift the moratorium last week, following a sustained push over the past year from President William Ruto’s government. Ruto announced this month that Kenya was undertaking loadshedding — rationing power in certain areas during peak demand hours — as the country’s capacity of 2,311 MW was being outpaced by record demand for electricity. The president has said the country needs to raise its capacity to at least 5,000 MW to drive industrial expansion and overall economic growth.

Tobias Alando, chief executive of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, told Semafor that continued loadshedding “could shrink the economy by 10-20%.” He warned that total losses could amount to “about $2 billion annually if loadshedding persists,” citing material losses, idle labour, equipment damage and maintenance costs. “That level of loss is unsustainable for both government and industry,” he added.