Exclusive / CFTC eyes Minnesota as next front for prediction markets fight

As the Commodity Futures Trading Commission takes a growing number of states to court over prediction markets, Chair Mike Selig is monitoring Minnesota and other states that advance legislation that would ban or regulate them, a person familiar with his thinking told Semafor.

Selig, who has so far filed lawsuits against five states that tried to crack down, praised a district judge’s Tuesday decision to block Arizona from suing Kalshi as “reaffirm[ing] what we all know: the CFTC has full jurisdiction.”

That ruling comes after a federal appeals court sided with Kalshi over New Jersey last month, boosting the fledgling industry’s hopes that the Supreme Court takes up the issue — and discourages Congress from passing any bill that might protect states’ lane.

Like Minnesota’s legislature, federal lawmakers have recently shown an interest in weighing in despite messy faultlines.

“It should be that legislation isn’t required because the court should decide things in a way that makes unambiguous what the law is,” one industry executive told Semafor.

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The executive pointed to a Kalshi-backed bill from Sens. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., as one exception. Their proposal to update the CFTC’s statute for prediction markets would “build a more fulsome regulatory structure … as more edge cases and questions arrive,” the executive said.