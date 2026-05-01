Exclusive / House could soon follow Senate in banning lawmakers from prediction markets

The House may follow the Senate in banning lawmakers and staff from taking part in prediction markets after the Senate unanimously passed a ban for senators on Thursday.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise told Semafor “we’ll surely take a look at it,” and House Administration Committee Chairman Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said, “We’ve been working on that. I want to make sure we get the language right.”

The Senate measure is an internal rules change and doesn’t require House adoption.

Although it’s not clear whether many, if any, members of Congress or their staffers are actively trading on prediction markets, House proponents of a ban were heartened.

“I think this will push leadership in the House to do the right thing and get even more Republicans inclined to support our bill,” said Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Ill., who’s co-leading a proposed House ban.

— Nicholas Wu