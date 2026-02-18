Prediction markets won over Trump — but the rest of Washington will be harder

Prediction markets have won over the Trump administration. The rest of the Republican Party might prove more of a challenge.

Kalshi, Polymarket, and their cohorts won big this week when Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Mike Selig asserted power over them, wading into multiple legal fights with state and local regulators who say that prediction markets violate gambling laws.

By endorsing prediction markets’ argument that regulators should treat them more like derivatives exchanges than like casinos, however, Selig also laid bare the messy political dynamics behind the ongoing fight.

Republicans split on the CFTC announcement; Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-La., and Dave McCormick, R-Pa., voiced their support while Utah Gov. Spencer Cox panned the move. Other GOP lawmakers, including Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., have previously raised concerns about federal regulation of prediction markets; Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, joined Democrats on a September letter to the CFTC.

Senate Agriculture Chair John Boozman, R-Ark., whose committee has jurisdiction over the CFTC, told Semafor before the chair’s announcement that his panel “will be visiting with Selig” as Congress tries “to figure out what the path forward is.”

“This is an area that just caught fire; I don’t think anybody expected it to grow at the rate that it has,” Boozman said. “But there is concern; it’s the Wild West. There’s not much regulation.”

“Probably at some point, either from a regulatory standpoint or Congress stepping in and passing some sort of law, it does need to be cleaned up,” Boozman added.

Selig’s announcement of federal supervision for prediction markets, notably, described the “Wild West” label as unfairly attached to the betting companies by “some critics.”

But Boozman made clear that lawmakers aren’t just listening to Kalshi and Polymarket, saying they’ve talked “to everyone involved — the tribes, the rest of the gambling world.”

Those critics of prediction markets have yet to coalesce behind a single legislative response, even as some trade groups push lawmakers to include language in a pending cryptocurrency bill that “reenforces existing law and prohibits gaming through CFTC-registered platforms.”

Lawmakers looking to rein in the rising betting operations won’t necessarily find an easy path either. Between the multiple pending lawsuits and the tricky state-by-state alignment on the issue, Democrats don’t have a unified position beyond the belief that Selig’s actions are already “at odds” with the law, as they reiterated in a letter Friday.

“The CFTC needs to follow its own rules, not make up new ones,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said.

That could take a while. Selig last month struck down a Biden-era rule that would have explicitly banned the markets from offering wagers on sports or politics. He said he’d also directed staff to “move forward with drafting an event contracts rulemaking.”

For now, the industry is thinking short-term — and hiring Democratic advocates.

“Washington is trying to figure out how it feels,” Center for Prediction Markets CEO Sean Patrick Maloney, a former House Democratic campaigns chief, told Semafor.

“Our job is to make sure that people in the Democratic Party understand that these markets are regulated effectively by a good federal regulator. There’s nothing to be afraid of here.”