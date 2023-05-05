COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency, WHO says

The latest declaration is a symbolic end to years of harsh lockdowns and emergency health protocols.

The U.N. health agency first referred to the COVID-19 pandemic as a global health emergency on Jan. 30, 2020. Since then, the virus has killed at least 7 million people.

Roughly 5 billion people — 70% of the global population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The WHO warned, however, that although the emergency phase of the pandemic is over, cases across the world, especially in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, are still on the rise, and thousands of people are still dying from the virus every week.