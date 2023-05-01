US to end COVID vaccine requirement for international arrivals on May 11

The White House said Monday that it was ending COVID vaccine requirements for international air travelers to the U.S., federal employees, healthcare workers and Head Start educators starting May 11 — the same day the pandemic's public health emergency is set to expire.

“While I believe that these vaccine mandates had a tremendous beneficial impact, we are now at a point where we think that it makes a lot of sense to pull these requirements down,” White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha told The Associated Press on Monday.

The mandates were first ordered by President Joe Biden in 2021 and sparked legal and political battles.