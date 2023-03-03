The WHO wants all countries to be honest about COVID origins

The World Health Organization urged all countries to come forward with any information they might have on the origins of COVID-19, but slammed the politicization of the virus's source.

"If any country has information about the origins of the pandemic, it's essential for that information to be shared with WHO and the international scientific community," WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

The politicization of the origins research "has turned what should be a purely scientific process into a geopolitical football," Ghebreyesus said, making the task more difficult and the world less safe.